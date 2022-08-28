India Health Link is in the process of integration with ABDM

India Health Link, an innovative health tech company working in the field of healthcare is in the process of integrating with the Central government’s national digital mission called Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
“We see ourselves as the enabler of the digital health ecosystem. We are working with Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account (ABHA) very closely. We as a platform will enable the user to connect with all government health initiatives," Dr Satyender Goel, CEO and founder of India Health Link.
According to Dr Goel, digital revolution has changed the landscape of Indian healthcare industry. “But digital alone is not the solution, so we work on the concept of “phygital solution", means physical plus digital.
The company’s new innovation—hPoD (Health Pod) is serving thousands of people every day providing them with more than 20 non-invasive medical tests including BP and ECG.
“We need to have a very basic understanding of what’s going on in your body and what your health parameters are and connecting that along with the symptoms, then a doctor can treat his patient best. So, India is one step forward in enabling digital technology with the help of physical technology," he said.
“We have placed this machine in the OPDs of various hospitals in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Andhra Pradesh and both doctors and patients have really liked it. Some hospitals are also demanding that we can put in the communities. So, gradually, we are planning to deploy hPod in other states as well in corporate spaces," said Goel.
