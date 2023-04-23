Indian healthcare system needs robust cybersecurity infra. Here's what experts say3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Cyberattacks in India's healthcare organizations result in sensitive data leaks, significant financial losses, disruption of operations, and damage to hospital's goodwill.
The Indian healthcare sector has been experiencing an increase in cyberattacks over the past couple of years. The most recent incidents are Sun Pharmaceuticals' attack by the ALPHV Ransomware Group, AIIMS cyber-attack, and Safdarjung Hospital's hacking attack, putting the spotlight on the need for stronger cybersecurity infrastructure in the healthcare industry.
