Early heatwave prompts Centre to ramp up preparedness

Priyanka SharmaVijay C Roy
3 min read25 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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India's official weather forecaster defines a heatwave as temperatures at least 4.5°C above normal, with higher departure. (HT)
Summary
The Centre has asked states to step up preparedness as IMD flags above-normal temperatures across regions and warns of worsening conditions in the coming days

NEW DELHI: An early and harsher-than-usual start to summer has prompted the Centre to ask states to step up heatwave preparedness, with temperatures already running 4-8 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages in several regions, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

The directive comes as parts of northwestern, central and eastern India report daytime highs crossing 44°C, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses and potential disruption to economic activity if extreme conditions persist.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are very likely in the next 24 hours in states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, as well as parts of central and peninsular India.

Also Read | Rainfall below normal? How accurate are predictions by Skymet, IMD?

India's official weather forecaster defines a heatwave as temperatures at least 4.5°C above normal, with higher departures classified as severe.

Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has asked states to stock essential supplies such as oral rehydration salts (ORS), intravenous fluids, ice packs and cooling equipment, and to operationalize dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at health facilities. Ambulance services have also been asked to be equipped to handle heat-related emergencies, according to the communication sent to states.

States have been directed to mandatorily report daily heatstroke cases and deaths through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) to enable real-time monitoring. The Centre has also called for fire safety audits and the adoption of heat-resilient measures such as “cool roofs” and shaded areas in healthcare centres, one of the officials familiar with the matter said.

Parts of northwest and central India are already under heatwave watch, with conditions expected to persist over the coming days, according to the IMD’s heatwave guidance portal.

According to IMD data, maximum temperatures were more than 5°C above normal across large parts of Jammu & Kashmir and pockets of the western Himalayan region, northeast and eastern India as of 23 April, while deviations of 3°C to 5°C were recorded across much of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.

“Heat wave conditions are likely over the plains of northwest and central India during the next three to four days,” said Dr. Akhil Srivastava, a scientist IMD.

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“Hot and humid conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of east India, while "warm night" conditions—which offer no respite from day-time heat—are expected to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Uttar Pradesh through April 25,” Srivastava added.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

Rising risks

“Vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant women, children, those with underlying health conditions, and outdoor workers are more likely to face the health impacts of extreme heat…Given the IMD's year 2026 seasonal outlook, states and union territories must proactively enhance the delivery of early warnings to health functionaries, undertake comprehensive health sector preparedness, strengthen workforce capacity, conduct extensive awareness activities, and maintain a sensitive surveillance system,” said the health secretary’s directive reviewed by Mint.

Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Aakash Healthcare in Delhi, said this year’s heatwave arrived unusually early, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. He added that after a surge in cases during last year’s peak summer, preparedness for 2026 has been advanced, with stricter enforcement of real-time reporting through IHIP.

Also Read | Double whammy: Prices and rains may threaten food security in India

The spike in temperatures comes amid shifting global climate patterns, including the potential return of El Niño conditions. El Niño—a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean—is linked to hotter conditions and a weaker monsoon in India.

Earlier this month, the IMD forecast below-normal monsoon rainfall this year as the risk of El Niño rises. The southwest monsoon, which waters most of India’s farmlands, may be about 92% of its 50-year average this year, with 96–104% considered normal, the IMD said. The last below-normal monsoon occurred in 2023, when rainfall was 95%.

About the Authors

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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