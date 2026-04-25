Early heatwave prompts Centre to ramp up preparedness

NEW DELHI: An early and harsher-than-usual start to summer has prompted the Centre to ask states to step up heatwave preparedness, with temperatures already running 4-8 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages in several regions, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
NEW DELHI: An early and harsher-than-usual start to summer has prompted the Centre to ask states to step up heatwave preparedness, with temperatures already running 4-8 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages in several regions, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
The directive comes as parts of northwestern, central and eastern India report daytime highs crossing 44°C, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses and potential disruption to economic activity if extreme conditions persist.
The directive comes as parts of northwestern, central and eastern India report daytime highs crossing 44°C, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses and potential disruption to economic activity if extreme conditions persist.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are very likely in the next 24 hours in states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, as well as parts of central and peninsular India.
India's official weather forecaster defines a heatwave as temperatures at least 4.5°C above normal, with higher departures classified as severe.
Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has asked states to stock essential supplies such as oral rehydration salts (ORS), intravenous fluids, ice packs and cooling equipment, and to operationalize dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at health facilities. Ambulance services have also been asked to be equipped to handle heat-related emergencies, according to the communication sent to states.
States have been directed to mandatorily report daily heatstroke cases and deaths through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) to enable real-time monitoring. The Centre has also called for fire safety audits and the adoption of heat-resilient measures such as “cool roofs” and shaded areas in healthcare centres, one of the officials familiar with the matter said.
Parts of northwest and central India are already under heatwave watch, with conditions expected to persist over the coming days, according to the IMD’s heatwave guidance portal.
According to IMD data, maximum temperatures were more than 5°C above normal across large parts of Jammu & Kashmir and pockets of the western Himalayan region, northeast and eastern India as of 23 April, while deviations of 3°C to 5°C were recorded across much of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.
“Heat wave conditions are likely over the plains of northwest and central India during the next three to four days,” said Dr. Akhil Srivastava, a scientist IMD.
“Hot and humid conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of east India, while "warm night" conditions—which offer no respite from day-time heat—are expected to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Uttar Pradesh through April 25,” Srivastava added.
Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.
Rising risks
“Vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant women, children, those with underlying health conditions, and outdoor workers are more likely to face the health impacts of extreme heat…Given the IMD's year 2026 seasonal outlook, states and union territories must proactively enhance the delivery of early warnings to health functionaries, undertake comprehensive health sector preparedness, strengthen workforce capacity, conduct extensive awareness activities, and maintain a sensitive surveillance system,” said the health secretary’s directive reviewed by Mint.
Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Aakash Healthcare in Delhi, said this year’s heatwave arrived unusually early, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. He added that after a surge in cases during last year’s peak summer, preparedness for 2026 has been advanced, with stricter enforcement of real-time reporting through IHIP.
The spike in temperatures comes amid shifting global climate patterns, including the potential return of El Niño conditions. El Niño—a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean—is linked to hotter conditions and a weaker monsoon in India.
Earlier this month, the IMD forecast below-normal monsoon rainfall this year as the risk of El Niño rises. The southwest monsoon, which waters most of India’s farmlands, may be about 92% of its 50-year average this year, with 96–104% considered normal, the IMD said. The last below-normal monsoon occurred in 2023, when rainfall was 95%.