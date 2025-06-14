In charts: Beyond heatwaves, how warmer nights are making summer unbearable
A new report reveals that 57% of Indian districts are now at risk of extreme heat. What’s worsening the situation is a faster rise in warmer nights during summers, which poses serious risks to human health.
India is once again grappling with dangerous heatwave conditions, particularly across its northern, north-western and central regions, after an early monsoon briefly brought relief. Temperatures are around or above 40 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, among other places.