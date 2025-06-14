In charts: Beyond heatwaves, how warmer nights are making summer unbearable

Moreover, ‘very warm nights’ outnumbered ‘very hot days’ in about 26 years of the 1982-2022 period, with the longest streak witnessed between 2005 and 2018. While there have been more ‘very hot days’ than ‘very hot nights’ since 2019, both their numbers are significantly higher now. Years that witnessed El Nino, a climatic phenomenon that causes less rainfall, saw a spike in the number of very hot days and very warm nights, but the impact was more pronounced for very warm nights.