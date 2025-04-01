India FY25 new highway construction likely hit 7-year low as focus shifted to upgrades
Summary
- After years of rapid road expansion, India scaled back new highway construction in FY25, shifting focus to upgrading existing roads and building complex expressways.
NEW DELHI : India’s highway construction is expected to have slowed to a seven-year low of around 7,000 km in FY25, as the government prioritized maintenance, strengthening projects, and complex infrastructure over rapid expansion, according to two people familiar with the matter.