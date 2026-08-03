India hikes windfall tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports from 3 August — Here's all you need to know

The Indian government has today increased windfall tax on petrol exports to ₹3.5 per litre from ₹2.5 per litre — up by ₹1 per litre, effective from 3 August 2026, according to an official order.

Further, the Centre has also hiked windfall tax on diesel exports to ₹24 per litre from ₹15.5 per litre — up by ₹8.5 per litre, effective from 3 August 2026, it added, cited a government order on the same.

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For air turbine fuel (ATF) also known as jet fuel, the government has raised windfall tax on exports to ₹22 per litre from ₹14.5 per litre — up by ₹7.5 per litre, effective from today, it said.

The latest revision comes even as global oil prices fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled preparations for fresh talks with Iran. Although Tehran denied that negotiations were under way, Brent crude retreated sharply, highlighting how developments in the Middle East continue to influence India's energy policy.

Why India reviews windfall taxes every fortnight The Centre reviews windfall taxes on petroleum products every two weeks, adjusting the levies in response to movements in international crude prices, export margins and broader market conditions.

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Windfall taxes are designed to capture extraordinary profits earned by refiners and producers when global energy prices surge. The policy also seeks to discourage excessive exports during periods of supply uncertainty and ensure sufficient fuel remains available for domestic consumption.

The backdrop: Strait of Hormuz disruption and earlier tax changes The latest increase follows a major policy shift announced on 27 March, when the government reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel while simultaneously reintroducing windfall taxes on exports of refined diesel and jet fuel.

At the time, the government cited supply disruptions caused by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia. The measures were intended to shield Indian consumers from rising fuel prices while safeguarding domestic supplies.

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Under those changes, the special additional excise duty on petrol was cut to ₹3 per litre from ₹13 per litre, while the duty on diesel was reduced to nil from ₹10 per litre.

The government also imposed windfall duties of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel exports and ₹29.5 per litre on ATF exports. Those export levies marked the return of a tax last used during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 before being withdrawn in 2024.

Officials estimated that the combined reduction in excise duties and export tax measures would result in a revenue impact of around ₹5,500 crore every fortnight.

Oil prices tumble as markets react to possible US-Iran talks Global crude prices fell sharply on Monday (3 August) after Trump said the United States was preparing for another round of talks with Iran aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.

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Also Read | ATF prices rise about 10% as oil companies roll out price stabilisation regime

Brent crude dropped by more than six per cent as investors anticipated a possible easing of supply disruptions. However, Iran rejected claims that negotiations were taking place, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the region.

Brent prices have fluctuated dramatically over the past month, swinging between $72 and $102 per barrel, as traders assessed the likelihood of oil tankers regaining unrestricted access through the Persian Gulf.

The decline in oil prices boosted shares of companies with high fuel costs. United Airlines rose 6.7 per cent, American Airlines gained 6.4 per cent, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings advanced 4.3 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn