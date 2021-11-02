OPEN APP
India hiring activity grows 43% YoY in October: Naukri JobSpeak
BENGALURU: Growth in India’s job market once again surpassed pre-pandemic levels, showcasing a 19% year-on-year uptick in October. The Naukri JobSpeak index trended at 2523 last month, up 43% year-on-year.

Hiring was led by IT sector (85%) followed by telecom/internet service provider (84%) and retail (51%). Demand for tech professionals continued to soar as the sector witnessed a significant 85% annual growth in October 2021, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.

“The upcoming launch of 5G and related services coupled with the government’s product linked incentive scheme (PLI) and the recent relief package for players in the field has boosted employment opportunities in the telecom/ISP sector that grew by 84% in October 2021," the report said.

Hiring activity also picked up in sectors like retail (51%) and hospitality/travel (48%) amid the holiday season, opening up of major offline outlets and peak sale season for e-commerce retailers. Other sectors like education/teaching (41%) and banking/financial services (39%) also experienced growth as compared to October last year.

Hiring in metros surpassed tier-2 cities, growing 59% annually in October 2021. Growth of the IT-software/services sector has enabled metros to outperform their tier-2 counterparts in annual growth charts.

