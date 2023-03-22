India hit by 10 earthquakes in first quarter of 20232 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Strong tremors jolted large swathes of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
At least 12 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a strong earthquake felt across thousands of kilometers, but the region appeared Wednesday to have dodged the mass casualties usually associated with a tremor of such scale. There are chances that casualties may rise as the earthquake reported was powerful and felt in most parts of the country.
