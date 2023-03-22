India hit by 10 earthquakes in first quarter of 2023

India hit by 10 earthquakes in first quarter of 20232 min read . 12:50 PM IST
Strong tremors jolted large swathes of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
At least 12 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a strong earthquake felt across thousands of kilometers, but the region appeared Wednesday to have dodged the mass casualties usually associated with a tremor of such scale. There are chances that casualties may rise as the earthquake reported was powerful and felt in most parts of the country.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 133 km south-southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan with a focal depth of 156 km.
People in northwest India and Delhi also felt the tremors for a relatively long time. Seismologists said the reason why most people in northwest India and Delhi felt tremors for a long time is that the depth of the fault was more than 150 km.
Delhiites rushed out of their homes and came out on the streets as the powerful temblor shook the mountainous region at 10.17 pm. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property here.
Apart from Delhi, the earthquake was felt across the northern region, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.
|Date (2023)
|Magnitude
|Epicentre
|March 21
|6.8
|Afghanistan, jolted parts of India
|March 12
|4.8
|76 km from Wangjing, Manipur, India
|March 8
|4.0
|10 km depth in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan
|March 7
|4.9
|10 km depth in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India
|March 3
|4.1
|10 km depth along Arunachal Pradesh, India
|March 2
|4.0
|10 km depth along Lobujya, Eastern region, Nepal
|February 24
|4.1
|10 km depth in Islamabad, Pakistan
|February 22
|4.8
|27 km depth in Jumla, Mid Western, Nepal
|February 16
|4.3
|61 km depth along Chhatak, Sylhet, Bangladesh
|February 12
|4.0
|65 km depth along Mangan, Sikkim, India
(With inputs from agencies)
