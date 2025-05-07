Operation Sindoor: India hits terror targets in Pakistan days after Pahalgam attack – ‘Justice is served’

Indian armed forces carried out precision strike at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on early Thursday morning . All together, 9 strikes have been targetted, the government said in the statement called the strike ‘Opeation Sindoor.’

'"Our actions have been focussed, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targetted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in slecetion of targets and method of execution," he government said conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, India's Ministry of Defence said.

The strike comes days after Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station.

Defence ministry confirmed the srtikes. “Justice is served. Jai Hind!," Indian Army said in a post on X.

‘Operation Sindoor’ “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” the government release read.

Pakistan's response The Pakistan military's media arm, Inter-Services Public Relations, said India has "struck three places from the air" – Bhawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab Province as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pak Occupied Kashmir. The ISPR said all the strikes were conducted from Indian airspace and Pakistan would respond at a time and place of its choosing.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said called India's militart strikes “an unprovoked and blatant act of war”.