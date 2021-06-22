India holds on to position as second-largest source of FDI for UK

New jobs created by FDI projects in the South West were up 52 per cent in the last financial year. The East of England and West Midlands attracted a higher number of new jobs than pre-pandemic levels, and Scotland saw a new jobs boost of 10 per cent from 2,946 in 2019-20 to 3,254 in 2020-21. Wales attracted 72 new investment projects, up from 61 and 52 in previous years.

