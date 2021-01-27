The talks on cooperation in the Russia Far East come little more than a year after after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region in September 2019. During the visit, Modi pledged $1 billion dollars for the development of the Russian Far East – a vast region comprising roughly a third of Russia’s territory and rich in natural resources including minerals, hydrocarbons, timber and fish but economically under developed. A harsh climate, sparse population, increasing migration from the area, poor infrastructure and lack of connectivity are seen as some of the factors contributing to the region remaining underdeveloped. In recent years, China too has shown an interest in the region which borders it and is rich in minerals.

