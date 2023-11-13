The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly issued a notification on Monday, declaring several ‘Meitei’ extremism organisations as “unlawful associations" under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). As per the notification, the order will be effective from Monday (November 13, 2023) for a period of five years.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Meitei extremist organisations which have been declared 'unlawful associations' are:

> Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF)

> United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA)

> Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the ‘Red Army’,

> Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the ‘Red Army’

> Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

> Coordination Committee (CorCom)

> Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK)

All factions, wings and front organisations related to these organisations were declared "unlawful associations", the notification issued by the MHA stated on Monday.

Why MHA banned these Meiti organisation?

The decision to ban Meitei extremist organisations was taken to curb their “secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities", the notification read. The government believes that these organisations indulge in attacks on security forces, police and civilians in Manipur, the Hindustan Times reported.

The ministry said the activities of the Meitei Extremist Organisations are considered "detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they are unlawful associations".

The MHA was quoted as saying that these organisations have, as their professed aim, “establishment of an independent nation by secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle and to incite indigenous people of Manipur for such secession".

The notification further said that the Centre is of the opinion that the Meitei extremist organisations have been “engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India...maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of sanctuaries, training and clandestine procurement of arms and ammunition".

The ministry justified the ban, saying, "...if there is no immediate curb and control of the Meitei extremist organisations, they will take the opportunity to mobilize their cadres for escalating their secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities; propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to sovereignty and integrity of India."

The home ministry's recent ban came at a time when tension prevails in parts of Manipur in the wake of continuing communal violence in the region. At least 178 people have been killed and 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted between dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in the northeastern state, the Hindustan Times reported.

On November 9, the Manipur government extended the mobile internet ban across the state by five more days till November 13. The state government said the decision to extend the ban was taken "as there is apprehension that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speeches and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state", PTI reported.

