Home ministry bans several Meitei extremist organisations in Manipur amid ethnic violence
The ban on Meitei extremist organisations, such as Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF), was imposed by the home ministry to control their “secessionist” and “violent” activities in Manipur.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly issued a notification on Monday, declaring several ‘Meitei’ extremism organisations as “unlawful associations" under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). As per the notification, the order will be effective from Monday (November 13, 2023) for a period of five years.