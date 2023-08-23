India for G20 unity on trade, investment
SummaryCommerce minister Piyush Goyal said India is hopeful that ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will be able to strike a consensus on trade and investment even as differences persist over the Ukraine war.
JAIPUR : India is hopeful that ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies set to meet in Jaipur will be able to strike a consensus on key areas of trade and investment even as differences persist over the Ukraine war, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.