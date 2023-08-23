India for G20 unity on trade, investment

JAIPUR : India is hopeful that ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies set to meet in Jaipur will be able to strike a consensus on key areas of trade and investment even as differences persist over the Ukraine war, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The two-day meeting of G20 trade and investment ministers begins on Thursday.

The Ukraine war has been at the centre of G20 discussions so far, and disagreements have seen several meetings end without a communique.

A meeting of finance leaders in February and G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in July both failed to produce communiques after Russia and China opposed any reference to the Ukraine war.

“We have been able to come up with significant consensus among member-countries invoking a ‘Jaipur call for action’. It will help promote industry, the MSME sector, upgrade the global trade helpdesk and breach information gaps for MSMEs to help them expand business and trade," Goyal told reporters.

Talking about India’s priorities in the ministerial, Goyal said it is important to revive the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement mechanism that has been dysfunctional for several years.

“During the WTO’s inception, the thought was that decisions should be taken keeping in mind the principle of common but differentiated responsibility (CBDR) which means that countries should be given responsibility according to their growth potential," Goyal said.

Mint had earlier reported that India believes a proposed EU carbon tax is in breach of CBDR

Goyal further said that India is working on formulating high level principle for digitalization of trade and trade facilitation

“We are confident that tomorrow and the day after the ministerial meeting, we will come up with a concrete, actionable agenda which will help the world withstand any future shocks. We have also emphasized on rules based on an open, inclusive multilateral trading system," Goyal added.

Representatives from six invitee countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, the Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and the UAE — will also participate. G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 78% of global trade, and almost two-thirds of the world’s population. India is holding the presidency for this year.

The five priority areas that are being discussed are trade for growth and prosperity; trade and resilient global supply chain; integrating MSMEs in global trade; logistics for trade; and WTO reforms.

Strengthening cooperation in the G20 to increase transparency in the use of non-tariff measures would be discussed in the meeting. The G20 members include Canada, France, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the EU.