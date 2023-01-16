India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia

India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- Russia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bangladesh are some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India
India is hopeful that rupee trade with Russia will pick up in the future after the two sides recently spoke about facilitating trade in local currencies, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry L Satya Srinivas said while speaking to reporters on Monday.
The country is aiming to enhance exports of electronic items to Russia, Srinivas said. India and Russia are engaging "at all levels" to resolve issues related to trade barriers and a payments mechanism, the official said.
Russia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bangladesh are some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India, Srinivas added.
India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. However, the two countries are yet to formalise the rules.
The national capital has become Moscow's largest oil buyer after China, buying discounted Russian crude well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations while also trying to close a growing trade deficit with the country.
Meanwhile, rupee weakened against the US currency on Monday, tracking a fall in the Chinese yuan, with traders citing heavy dollar buying from state-run banks.
The rupee finished the session at 81.6125 per dollar, 0.35% lower than its previous close of 81.3250.
The currency posted its biggest single-day percentage fall since 15 December, after a rally last week where it went from trading near record lows to strengthening to the 81.30-handle.
