NEW DELHI : India on Thursday said it hoped China would work with New Delhi to ensure a satisfactory resolution to matters of friction between the two countries including the 17 month old faceoff along the undemarcated India-China border in Ladakh and a ballooning trade deficit.

This would help make “progress" on bilateral relations “keeping in view each other’s sensitivities, aspirations and interests," Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in a speech at event organized by the Mumbai based Gateway House think tank.

The comments come against the backdrop of military talks between the two countries on the border standoff having come to an impasse earlier this month.

In his speech on “Leveraging China’s Economy," Shringla also expressed concerns that though the total trade volume between the two countries had touched $ 90 billion in the first nine months of this year and the Asian giants were on course to clock the highest ever bilateral trade, the deficit had ballooned to $47 billion.

“Last year, the total trade volume between the two countries was around $ 88 billion. In the first nine months of this year, our bilateral trade touched $ 90 billion, an increase of 49% over last year. At this rate, we are likely to attain the highest ever bilateral trade between two countries. The trade, however, remains unbalanced with a large trade balance in favour of China," he said.

The vast trade deficit between them had been a point of friction between India and China prior to the border standoff breaking out in May 2020. India had been raising the issue with China at all levels including two informal summits that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018 and 2019.

“Our trade deficit concerns are twofold – the first, is the actual size of the deficit," Shringla said pointing out that the current deficit was $ 47 billion in just nine months of 2021. “This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country," he said.

“Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening. There are a number of market access impediments including a whole host of non-tariff barriers, for most of our agricultural products and the sectors we are competitive in, such as pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES, etc," he said.

Developments since the 2019 Modi-Xi summit including the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, have not been helpful, the foreign secretary said adding that the “developments along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquility in border areas. This has obviously had an impact on the broader relationship too."



“Even as we continue to pursue these issues with China, we also need to do work at home. That is why, Atmanirbhar Bharat – an India with greater capabilities not just helping itself but being a force for good in the international arena, becomes important," he said.

Quoting Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar, Shringla said “the ability of India and China to work together will determine the Asian century."

But for this, peace and tranquility in the border areas was a pre-requisite, he said adding that Jaishankar had also spoken of ties being based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

“We hope that the Chinese side will work with us to bring a satisfactory resolution to the current issues so as to make progress on our bilateral relations keeping in view each other’s sensitivities, aspirations and interests," he said.

