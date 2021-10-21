India hopes China will work with it to ensure satisfactory resolution to matters of friction

Developments since the 2019 Modi-Xi summit including the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, have not been helpful, the foreign secretary said adding that the “developments along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquility in border areas. This has obviously had an impact on the broader relationship too."“Even as we continue to pursue these issues with China, we also need to do work at home. That is why, Atmanirbhar Bharat – an India with greater capabilities not just helping itself but being a force for good in the international arena, becomes important," he said.

