NEW DELHI : India on Thursday said it hoped the Nepalese political leadership would create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue to resolve issues related to their common boundary that seem to have created a rift between the two countries.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India would not accept demands by Nepal that it recognize three areas – Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as Nepalese territory.

“Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by us," Srivastava said.

“All matters related to outstanding boundary issues will be dealt with between India and Nepal and we hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for dip dialogue," to resolve the issue, he said.

The trigger for the recent rise in tensions was Kathmandu’s objection to India inaugurating a road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. India said the road lies within Pithoragarh district and will give Indian pilgrims easier access to Kailash Mansarovar. But Nepal‘s premier KP Sharma Oli said Lipulekh and Kalapani besides Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to “reclaim" them through political and diplomatic efforts, PTI reported. Earlier this week, the Nepalese cabinet also cleared a new map of Nepal showing the three regions as part of its territory. Previously, India and Nepal have been showing Kalapani and Lipulekh in their political maps, but Kathmandu’s new map included a third area which is Limpiyadhura also within its boundaries.

