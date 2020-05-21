The trigger for the recent rise in tensions was Kathmandu’s objection to India inaugurating a road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. India said the road lies within Pithoragarh district and will give Indian pilgrims easier access to Kailash Mansarovar. But Nepal‘s premier KP Sharma Oli said Lipulekh and Kalapani besides Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to “reclaim" them through political and diplomatic efforts, PTI reported. Earlier this week, the Nepalese cabinet also cleared a new map of Nepal showing the three regions as part of its territory. Previously, India and Nepal have been showing Kalapani and Lipulekh in their political maps, but Kathmandu’s new map included a third area which is Limpiyadhura also within its boundaries.