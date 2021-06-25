NEW DELHI: Come August, India hopes to administer 1 crore jabs a day against covid-19, the government indicated on Friday.

Not only that, the country will soon have the world’s first DNA-plasmid vaccine by Zydus Cadilla, which has been Made in India, as per Narendra Kumar Arora, chairman of covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Biological E, a protein sub-unit vaccine, should also be available soon.

"The trials of these vaccines have been quite encouraging. We are hopeful that this vaccine will be available by September. The Indian m-RNA vaccine which can be stored at temperature 2 - 8 degree Celsius should also be available by September," said Arora.

"Two other vaccines namely Novavax by Serum Institute of India and Johnson & Johnson may also be expected soon. By the third week of July, the production capacity of Bharat Biotech and SII are going to be increased phenomenally. This will enhance the vaccine supply in the country. By August, we expect to procure 30-35 crore doses in a month," he added.

Vaccines available in India are capable of reducing the spread of the coronavirus. If 60-70% of the population is vaccinated, the spread of the virus can be checked, he said.

Research on mixing vaccines is being carried out in some countries and India may also soon undertake such studies, he added.

"Whether this can be done is an important scientific question. Steps are being taken to find an answer to it. We are one of those rare countries where different types of covid-19 vaccines are being given. This sort of interchangeability can be accepted or recognised only for three reasons—one it increases or betters immune power, two it eases the program of vaccine delivery; three safety is ensured. But this interchangeability should not be propelled by the reason of scarcity of vaccines as vaccination is purely a scientific phenomenon," said Arora.

India has so far administered over 30.79 crore doses as part of its vaccination drive.

