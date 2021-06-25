India hopes to vaccinate 1 crore people/day by August

"Whether this can be done is an important scientific question. Steps are being taken to find an answer to it. We are one of those rare countries where different types of covid-19 vaccines are being given. This sort of interchangeability can be accepted or recognised only for three reasons—one it increases or betters immune power, two it eases the program of vaccine delivery; three safety is ensured. But this interchangeability should not be propelled by the reason of scarcity of vaccines as vaccination is purely a scientific phenomenon," said Arora.