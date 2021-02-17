OPEN APP
A medic inoculates the first dose of the Covishield vaccine to a doctor during a COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Guwahati.
India hosting meet on covid-19 management; nine countries invited

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 08:34 PM IST PTI

  • India's health secretary will chair the event and each country has been invited to participate in one-plus-one format -- health secretary and head of technical team in charge of COVID-19 management

NEW DELHI : India is hosting on Thursday a regional conclave on management of coronavirus pandemic and nine countries, including Afghanistan Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have been invited for it, official sources said.

They said Mauritius and Seychelles too have been invited for the meeting on "COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward".

The sources said India's health secretary will chair the event and each country has been invited to participate in one-plus-one format -- health secretary and head of technical team in charge of COVID-19 management.

