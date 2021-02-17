India hosting meet on covid-19 management; nine countries invited

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : India is hosting on Thursday a regional conclave on management of coronavirus pandemic and nine countries, including Afghanistan Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have been invited for it, official sources said.

The sources said India's health secretary will chair the event and each country has been invited to participate in one-plus-one format -- health secretary and head of technical team in charge of COVID-19 management.

