Home >News >India >India hosts 1st meeting of BRICS Financial Cooperation under its chairship
Photo: PIB

India hosts 1st meeting of BRICS Financial Cooperation under its chairship

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:50 PM IST Staff Writer

At the meeting, India shared the priorities of the financial cooperation agenda and also the issues to be discussed in the year 2021

India today hosted the first meeting of BRICS Finance and the central bank deputies under its chairship. The meeting, which was held virtually, was co-chaired by Tarun Bajaj, secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance and Dr. Michael Patra, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

At the meeting, India shared the priorities of the financial cooperation agenda and also the issues to be discussed in the year 2021. The issues include global economic outlook and response to Covid-19, social infrastructure financing and use of digital technologies, New Development Bank (NDB) activities, Fintech for SME and financial inclusion, BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), among others, ministry of finance said in a statement.

India assumed its chairship for BRICS in 2021, the year in which BRICS is celebrating its 15th anniversary. "Under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation, India’s approach is focused on strengthening collaboration through Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus," the statement read.

Other participants of the meeting included BRICS Finance and central bank deputies of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.




Click here to read the Mint ePaper

