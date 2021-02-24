Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India hosts 1st meeting of BRICS Financial Cooperation under its chairship
Photo: PIB

India hosts 1st meeting of BRICS Financial Cooperation under its chairship

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Staff Writer

At the meeting, India shared the priorities of the financial cooperation agenda and also the issues to be discussed in the year 2021

India today hosted the first meeting of BRICS Finance and the central bank deputies under its chairship. The meeting, which was held virtually, was co-chaired by Tarun Bajaj, secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance and Dr. Michael Patra, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India today hosted the first meeting of BRICS Finance and the central bank deputies under its chairship. The meeting, which was held virtually, was co-chaired by Tarun Bajaj, secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance and Dr. Michael Patra, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

At the meeting, India shared the priorities of the financial cooperation agenda and also the issues to be discussed in the year 2021. The issues include global economic outlook and response to Covid-19, social infrastructure financing and use of digital technologies, New Development Bank (NDB) activities, Fintech for SME and financial inclusion, BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), among others, ministry of finance said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST

PM Modi 'biggest rioter', will face fate worse than Donald Trump's: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST

At the meeting, India shared the priorities of the financial cooperation agenda and also the issues to be discussed in the year 2021. The issues include global economic outlook and response to Covid-19, social infrastructure financing and use of digital technologies, New Development Bank (NDB) activities, Fintech for SME and financial inclusion, BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), among others, ministry of finance said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST

PM Modi 'biggest rioter', will face fate worse than Donald Trump's: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India assumed its chairship for BRICS in 2021, the year in which BRICS is celebrating its 15th anniversary. "Under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation, India’s approach is focused on strengthening collaboration through Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus," the statement read.

Other participants of the meeting included BRICS Finance and central bank deputies of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.