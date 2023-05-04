S. Jaishankar meets China, Russia peers1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto is also in India for the meeting. The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting will look to set the stage for the leaders’ level meeting in New Delhi in July.
New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met with Sergei Lavrov and Qin Gang, his counterparts from Russia and China, on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The SCO meeting, hosted by India in Goa, is being held on Thursday and Friday.
