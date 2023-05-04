S. Jaishankar meets China, Russia peers

“A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. The focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas." The two top diplomats also discussed organizations like G20 and BRICS, Jaishankar tweeted. This year, India holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO. The organization counts eight countries as full members, including Pakistan and Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan. India began as an observer in 2005 and joined as a full member in 2017.