Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation and announced the extension of lockdown for next 19 days till 3 May to contain the transmission of novel coronavirus. The Prime Minister started his speech praising the countrymen for their cooperation in the war against Covid-19 pandemic. "India's fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly. People have come together to save the country braving difficulties," PM Modi said.

He further said that integrated and timely approach against the spread of the virus helped India. "As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions. When India reported 550 coronavirus cases, we went for a 21-day lockdown to curb the transmission of the virus," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India began screening all international passengers arriving from Covid-19 affected countries much before the first coronavirus case was reported in the country.

In his fifth address to the nation over coronavirus, PM Modi continued to emphasise on social distancing as an important tool to stem the pandemic. "India hugely benefitted from social distancing and lockdown."

Extending the lockdown to 3 May, PM Modi asserted that the measures have to be followed with strict discipline. He also urged people to use masks, even home-made face covers, and advised seven tips to end the coronavirus threat.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363, the Health Ministry said today.