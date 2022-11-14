India Hydrogen Alliance, Kerala govt to build Kochi Green Hydrogen Hub

New Delhi: India Hydrogen Alliance (IH2A) and the government of Kerala on Monday announced the proposal to build the Kochi Green Hydrogen (KGH2) Hub.
“The proposal envisages potential capital expenditure of USD 575 million, to build a 60-tonnes per day (TPD) green hydrogen plant with a 150 MW Electrolyser, Storage and Infrastructure, which could achieve giga-watt scale and build the hydrogen economy in Kerala. The plan was shared by IH2A and the Kerala Government, after a consultation meeting between government, industry and funding agencies," said IH2A in a press release.
IH2A’s KGH2 Hub plan is modelled after the Hydrogen Valley projects in the EU, to create production, storage, transmission and end-use infrastructure for green hydrogen (in compressed gas and liquified form) within a 50-km radius cluster in Kochi.
“The plan focusses on the transport use-case in the first phase, aligning with the state government’s plans for zero-emission transport, to power Hydrogen-ICE retrofitted bus fleets of 60 buses and build the required infrastructure. In the second phase, industrial demand for green hydrogen from refineries, fertilizer and chemical plants is expected to drive capacity expansion and scale-up the KGH2 hub," IH2A added.
“The KGH2 Hub plan is a blueprint of how India can build large-scale, commercial green hydrogen infrastructure. Starting with the right scale of project development is important. It indicates India’s seriousness in building a domestic green hydrogen economy and its role in shaping the emerging global green hydrogen market," said Jill Evanko, Chief Executive and President, Chart Industries, and founding member, India Hydrogen Alliance (IH2A).
IH2A has also proposed a two-tier KGH2 governance structure, with a public-private advisory group working with project consortia structures or special purpose vehicles (SPVs), to implement the proposed plan. IH2A will continue to advise the Government of Kerala on hydrogen commercialization and project development in the state.
“Green Hydrogen is part of Kerala’s Net Zero Pathway. We are actively collaborating with industry and investors to replicate the hydrogen valleys in Europe, in Kerala. The proposed Kochi Green Hydrogen Hub is significant for its scale and its focus on building hydrogen infrastructure," said K. A. Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Kerala.
The consultation meeting in Kochi included in-principal support from industry to develop the Kochi Green Hydrogen Hub (KGH2), build hydrogen infrastructure and an in-principal intent to offtake from large industrial plants in the proposed hub. A techno-commercial study will have to be undertaken, before the hub scale, investments and offtake green hydrogen pricing can be finalized.
“The Kochi Green Hydrogen Hub is the first of its kind in the country, in its current form and scale. Kerela intends to lead on project development and show the path forward on green hydrogen commercialization in India. We are actively collaborating with industry to achieve this, and our partnership with IH2A is part of this endeavour," said K R Jyothilal, Principal Secretary (Power and General Administration), Government of Kerala.
