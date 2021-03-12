New Delhi: The Indian economy faced a double whammy with retail inflation accelerating in February and factory output slipping back into the contraction zone in January.

Data released by the statistics department on Friday showed the index of industrial production contracted 1.6% in January after registering positive growth in December, while consumer price index-based retail inflation accelerated in February to 5.03% after falling to a 16 month low in January at 4.06% as food inflation accelerated to 3.87%.

This is the last set of retail inflation data before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry announce a fresh inflation targeting framework. The RBI has supported maintaining the existing inflation target of 4% within a band of 2 percentage points.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday projected Indian economy to bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries, aided by additional fiscal support after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the economy into recession after a gap of over 40 years.

While the Economic Survey has projected the economy to grow 11% in FY22, the Reserve Bank of India expects growth to be modest at 10.5% during the same financial year. The economy expanded 0.4% in the December quarter to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession and is projected to shrink by a record 8% in FY21.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its latest monetary policy statement, said the outlook on growth has improved significantly, with positive growth impulses becoming more broad-based, and the rollout of the vaccination programme auguring well for the end of the pandemic. “Rural demand may remain resilient on good prospects of agriculture. Urban demand and demand for contact-intensive services is expected to strengthen with the substantial fall in covid cases and the spread of vaccination. Consumer confidence is reviving, and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat," it added.

RBI has cautioned the slowing of inflation could be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices as demand normalizes and firms regain pricing power. It marginally raised the inflation forecast to 5-5.2% from 4.6-5.2% for the first half of the next fiscal year, but it drew comfort from slower food inflation.

