India IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; CPI accelerates to 5.03% in Feb

The Reserve Bank of India, in its latest monetary policy statement, said the outlook on growth has improved significantly, with positive growth impulses becoming more broad-based, and the rollout of the vaccination programme auguring well for the end of the pandemic. “Rural demand may remain resilient on good prospects of agriculture. Urban demand and demand for contact-intensive services is expected to strengthen with the substantial fall in covid cases and the spread of vaccination. Consumer confidence is reviving, and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat," it added.

