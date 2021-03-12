Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; CPI accelerates to 5.03% in Feb

India IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; CPI accelerates to 5.03% in Feb

Index of industrial production contracted 1.6% in January after registering positive growth in December. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
2 min read . 05:46 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • RBI had cautioned the slowing of inflation could be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices as demand normalizes and firms regain pricing power

New Delhi: The Indian economy faced a double whammy with retail inflation accelerating in February and factory output slipping back into the contraction zone in January.

New Delhi: The Indian economy faced a double whammy with retail inflation accelerating in February and factory output slipping back into the contraction zone in January.

Data released by the statistics department on Friday showed the index of industrial production contracted 1.6% in January after registering positive growth in December, while consumer price index-based retail inflation accelerated in February to 5.03% after falling to a 16 month low in January at 4.06% as food inflation accelerated to 3.87%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 26: RBI

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra portal for investors. Know details

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST

CPI inflation climbs to 5.03% in February, highest in three months

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST

Data released by the statistics department on Friday showed the index of industrial production contracted 1.6% in January after registering positive growth in December, while consumer price index-based retail inflation accelerated in February to 5.03% after falling to a 16 month low in January at 4.06% as food inflation accelerated to 3.87%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 26: RBI

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra portal for investors. Know details

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST

CPI inflation climbs to 5.03% in February, highest in three months

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

This is the last set of retail inflation data before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry announce a fresh inflation targeting framework. The RBI has supported maintaining the existing inflation target of 4% within a band of 2 percentage points.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday projected Indian economy to bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries, aided by additional fiscal support after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the economy into recession after a gap of over 40 years.

While the Economic Survey has projected the economy to grow 11% in FY22, the Reserve Bank of India expects growth to be modest at 10.5% during the same financial year. The economy expanded 0.4% in the December quarter to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession and is projected to shrink by a record 8% in FY21.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its latest monetary policy statement, said the outlook on growth has improved significantly, with positive growth impulses becoming more broad-based, and the rollout of the vaccination programme auguring well for the end of the pandemic. “Rural demand may remain resilient on good prospects of agriculture. Urban demand and demand for contact-intensive services is expected to strengthen with the substantial fall in covid cases and the spread of vaccination. Consumer confidence is reviving, and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat," it added.

RBI has cautioned the slowing of inflation could be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices as demand normalizes and firms regain pricing power. It marginally raised the inflation forecast to 5-5.2% from 4.6-5.2% for the first half of the next fiscal year, but it drew comfort from slower food inflation.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.