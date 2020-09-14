During the meeting, Wang had told Jaishankar that as neighbours India and China were bound to have differences. “What is important is to put these differences in a proper context vis-a-vis bilateral relations," Sun said adding that India and China should see the other as a cooperation partner and a developmental opportunity, not as a strategic threat. This follows India banning 118 Chinese mobile phone apps and barring Chinese investments in roads, telecom and other areas. Beijing’s position is that New Delhi should meet it half way – seen as a demand that India accept the new Chinese claim lines but not impose any punitive measures. New Delhi has insisted that Chinese troops move back to positions they held in April. Newsreports on Saturday said Jaishankar had made it clear to Wang that India would not de-escalate unless there was complete and verifiable disengagement by Chinese troops along the LAC.