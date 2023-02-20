India imports record-high Russian oil in January: Report
Russian oil last month accounted for about 27% of the 5 million bpd of crude imported by India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer
India's Russian oil imports climbed to a record 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, up 9.2% from December, with Moscow still the top monthly oil seller to New Delhi, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, data from trade sources showed.
