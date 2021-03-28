India imposes anti-dumping duty on bottle grade PET from China

India imposed anti-dumping duty on import of bottle grade PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) resin from China which is used for manufacturing bottles and jars for storage of mineral water, carbonated soft drinks, pharmaceutical products among others to offset the injury to the domestic industry from cheaper imports.

DGTR after an yearlong investigation had recommended in December last year that anti-dumping duty ranging from $60.92 to $200.66 depending on the quality of the material be imposed on import of bottle grade PET resin from China which was accepted and notified by the finance ministry on Saturday.

IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Private Limited and Reliance Industries Limited who are the two largest producers of the product in India, accounting for 91% of the domestic production, had filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) which initiated the anti-dumping investigation in October 2019.

The domestic industry in its submission to DGTR held that the imports from the subject country have increased drastically during the period of investigation. “The subject imports are significantly undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. The market share of the domestic industry has fallen from 80% to 64% over the injury period. If dumping is not checked, the price of exports may fall further adversely affecting profitability of domestic industry," it added.

However, importers of the material submitted that there is no injury to domestic industry as domestic industry is still profitable and inventories reflect a decline in the injury period. “The imports had no price effect on the domestic industry as the domestic prices increased by 26% over the injury period while the import prices increased by 33% and thus, analysis of price undercutting is meaningless," they said.

Indian Plastics Federation, a user of the imported raw material in its submission said that any anti-dumping duty on imports from China will affect the domestic processors adversely and, therefore, the proposed anti-dumping duty should not be imposed. “Large discounts are offered to big companies. This is not available to small and medium units. This price disparity goes against small and medium industries. Hence small and medium industries prefer to import raw materials from China since their pricing policy and terms and conditions of payment are easier," it added.

DGTR said that imports of bottle grade PET from China increased from 88247 metric tonne in FY18 to 147601 MT in FY19, while imports from other countries declined. DGTR also observed that imports entered the market at a price significantly below the selling price of the domestic industry, thus undercutting the prices of the domestic industry in the market. “It is seen that the market share of subject imports increased considerably over the injury period, while the market share of the petitioning domestic industry fell," DGTR added.

India is currently the main user of anti-dumping measures among the WTO members. During 2015-19, India initiated 233 investigations, a sharp increase since 2011-14 period when the number of initiations stood at 82. Most of the investigations initiated during the review period relate to products originating in China, followed by Republic of Korea and the European Union. At end-2019, India had imposed 254 anti-dumping duties mostly on chemicals and products. “The average length of anti-dumping measures in force as at December 2019 was 5.9 years; however, 58 measures, which applied mainly to imports originating in China, have been in place for more than 10 years," WTO said in its trade policy review for India released last year.

