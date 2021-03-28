India imposes anti-dumping duty on bottle grade PET from China

India is currently the main user of anti-dumping measures among the WTO members. During 2015-19, India initiated 233 investigations, a sharp increase since 2011-14 period when the number of initiations stood at 82. Most of the investigations initiated during the review period relate to products originating in China, followed by Republic of Korea and the European Union. At end-2019, India had imposed 254 anti-dumping duties mostly on chemicals and products. “The average length of anti-dumping measures in force as at December 2019 was 5.9 years; however, 58 measures, which applied mainly to imports originating in China, have been in place for more than 10 years," WTO said in its trade policy review for India released last year.