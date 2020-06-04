India imposes anti-dumping duty on electronic calculators from Malaysia

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday imposed anti-dumping duty on import of electronic calculators from Malaysia at $0.9 per piece for five years.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGRT) in March had recommended to the revenue department to impose the anti-dumping duty on such imports from Malaysia.

In a gazette notification, the revenue department under the Ministry of Finance said electronic calculators are exported to India from Malaysia below their associated normal price, thus amounting to dumping. “The designated authority in its aforesaid findings, has recommended imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on the subject goods (electronic calculators), originating in or exported from the subject country (Malaysia) and imported into India, in order to remove injury to the domestic industry," the notification said.

The anti-dumping duty will not apply to calculators with attached printers, printing calculators, calculators with ability to plot charts and graphs, commonly referred to as graphing calculators as well as on programmable calculators. The anti-dumping duty will also apply if Malaysian electronic calculators are exported to India via any other country.

Imports of electronic calculators from Malaysia have increased from 2.1 lakh pieces in 2015-16 to 10.8 lakh pieces in the 2017-18, forcing the domestic industry to seek sanctions against such imports.

However, Malaysia is no more one of the top calculator exporter to India. During calendar 2019, top sources for electronic calculators for India were China ($63.3 million), Hong Kong ($47 million), and Singapore ($44 million). India imported only $1 million worth electronic calculators from Malaysia in 2019, down from $3 million a year ago. At present, India imposes anti-dumping duty on such imports from China which is about to expire. The DGTR in March had recommended further extension of the duty.

