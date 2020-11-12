The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters

India imposes anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass from Malaysia

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on clear float glass, used in automobiles and refrigeration industries, from Malaysia for five years with an aim to guard domestic industry from cheap imports. The duty imposed is in the range of $273 per tonne to $326 per tonne