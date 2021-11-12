India has imposed anti-dumping duty on ‘untreated fumed silica’, a material used in production of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dyes and food additives, for five years to offset the injury caused to domestic industry by dumped imports from China and South Korea.

An official order said that the duty is applicable on imports originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China and Korea RP.

“The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification," the order issued on Thursday said.

The duty at specified rates is applicable on the chemical produced in these two countries and exported from any other country or produced anywhere and exported from China or Korea, with certain exceptions.

India has been using anti-dumping duties effectively to resist cheap imports affecting local manufacturers. Besides anti-dumping duty, the government has also started calibrating basic customs duty-- the tariff barrier-- to protect the local industry. Earlier this year India had announced a review of customs duty exemptions.

The damage low-cost imports from China could do to local producers had become evident when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the global supply chain, which affected bulk drug supplies to the local pharmaceutical industry. Some of the Indian public sector bulk drug companies had earlier become sick because they could not compete with cheap imports from China.

The government’s strategy is to give incentives to those investing in local manufacturing facilities, make raw material imports cheaper and make imported finished products costlier through duties so that local producers get an edge over imports.

