NEW DELHI : Considering the reports of new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 and rising number of Variants of Concern (VoCs) and Variants of Interest (Vols) globally, Indian government has imposed restrictions on passengers from additional counties.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked chief secretaries of states referring to the update guidelines on international travel to strengthen their Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) activities.

So far passengers travelling from the UK, EU and the Middle East were required to have a negative RTPCR report before boarding a flight and thereafter a mandatory RTPCR test upon arrival was also done in India.

“Considering the risk of mutations in SARS CoV2 virus, we have added to the list of UK, EU and Middle East more countries including South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. International travellers from all these countries would now need RTPCR negative reports to get on flights to India and RTPCR testing upon arrival here," Bhushan said during a press briefing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring a new coronavirus “variant of interest" named Mu having scientific name as B.1.621. In its weekly epidemiological update, published on Tuesday, global public health agency warned it was becoming increasingly prevalent in Colombia and Ecuador, and showed signs of possible resistance to vaccines.

Mu was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, and since then, there have been “sporadic reports" of cases and outbreaks in South America and Europe, WHO said.

Mu is the fifth variant of interest to be monitored by the WHO since March. “It has a number of mutations that suggest it could be more resistant to vaccines. Further research would be needed to confirm this," said WHO.

Preliminary data show a reduced effectiveness of vaccines “similar to that seen for the Beta variant". The WHO said it would be monitoring “the epidemiology of the Mu variant in South America, particularly with the co-circulation of the Delta variant…for changes"

However, C.1.2, is not yet a variant to follow, nor a variant of concern, according to the classification of the WHO. "It does not appear that its circulation is increasing", said Dr. Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, during a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

“States/UTs must ensure strict compliance to these Guidelines so that the import of Vols and VoCs to India from other countries may be prevented. States must strengthen their Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) activities being coordinated through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network of laboratories, by sending a fixed percentage of samples of positive cases among international travellers for genome sequencing to the respective INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories tagged with them," Bhushan said in a letter to Chief secretaries of the states.

“States/UTs were requested in August 2021 to ensure regular reporting of samples being sent for Whole Genome Sequencing, and clinical and outcome details through the IHIP portal. This is critical to establish the clinical-epidemiological correlations. In the case of symptomatic and/or positive international travellers, States/UTs must continue to implement stringent public health measures of contact tracing, quarantine, testing and ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour, the letter reads.

The union health ministry said that around 300 cases of delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in India so far.

Over 47,092 cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 69% of the new cases in the country in the last week were recorded in Kerala," said Bhushan. The Active Caseload is presently 3,89,583. Active cases presently constitute 1.19% of the country's total Positive Cases. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.80%, shows the health ministry data. Bhushan said that 39 districts in the country reported over 10% weekly Covid positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between 5 and 10%.

“Over 16% of India’s adult population have received both the doses of covid-19 vaccine while 54% have been administered at least the first dose. In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh all the adult population have got at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine," Bhushan said.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that mass gatherings have to be discouraged and full vaccination should be a prerequisite if attending such a congregation is essential.

The government said that the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 67 crore.

The government said that vaccinations have been rampee up significantly. 18.38 crore doses were given in August during which 59.29 lakh doses were administered daily," said Bhushan.

The average daily vaccination in the last seven days of August has been 80.27 lakh. On both August 27 and 31 more than one crore vaccinations took place.According to data shared at the press conference, the number of vaccine doses administered daily has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June and further to 43.41 lakh in July.

In Sikkim, 36% of the eligible population have been administered the second dose, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli it is 18% and in Himachal Pradesh it's 32%.

Besides, in Tripura, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, the Lakshwadeep and Mizoram, over 85% of the population have been administered the first dose, the health secretary said.

Bhushan said that 99% of the healthcare workers have received the first dose of vaccine while 84% of the eligible healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

He also said 100% of the frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 80%of them have been given the second dose.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul urged people who have not got vaccinated yet to take the jabs.The message of vaccination must be taken to the heartland of India, he said, adding, "No one should be left behind. Vaccine availability is increasing and we must use this opportunity to push back this pandemic."In view of the upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Navratri, Paul urged people to celebrate at home with family and not venture out unnecessarily.

"Whatever stabilisation we are seeing can be lost and the X factor here is the behaviour of viruses. If a virus mutates then the whole system will shake as we have seen in the second surge.

"We would like to request people that during festivals they should... wear masks, maintain social distancing, not crowd, and embrace vaccination. We request people who have not got vaccinated yet to get the shots," he said.

Paul further underlined that vaccination programmes among pregnant women must be accelerated while stating it is being seen that many people have not got vaccinated. Vaccination is important for pregnant women and their baby otherwise, the risk of complications rises. The more pregnant women can get vaccinated the better, he stressed.

Paul also emphasised the need for taking the second dose.

"For complete protection, the second dose is important. The level of protection one gets after the second dose is much higher than the one after the first. The complete guarantee that one gets is after the second dose," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!