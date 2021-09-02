Over 47,092 cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 69% of the new cases in the country in the last week were recorded in Kerala," said Bhushan. The Active Caseload is presently 3,89,583. Active cases presently constitute 1.19% of the country's total Positive Cases. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.80%, shows the health ministry data. Bhushan said that 39 districts in the country reported over 10% weekly Covid positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between 5 and 10%.