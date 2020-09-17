Home >News >India >India imposes security condition on defence FDI
The government had allowed foreign firms to directly invest up to 74% ownership in defence sector from an earlier cap of 49% (REUTERS)
The government had allowed foreign firms to directly invest up to 74% ownership in defence sector from an earlier cap of 49% (REUTERS)

India imposes security condition on defence FDI

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 07:24 PM IST Sanjeev Miglani , Reuters

FDI in the defence sector shall be subject to scrutiny on grounds of national security and govt reserves the right to review any foreign investment in the defence sector that affects or may affect national security

NEW DELHI : Direct foreign investment in India's defence sector will require security clearances, the government said in a notification on Thursday.

The government had allowed foreign firms to directly invest up to 74% ownership in defence sector from an earlier cap of 49%.

"Foreign Investments in the Defence Sector shall be subject to scrutiny on grounds of National Security and Government reserves the right to review any foreign investment in the Defence Sector that affects or may affect national security," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout