India improves score in ease of cross-border trade

Simplifying cross-border trade has been a priority for the Narendra Modi administration as it is seen as a key determinant of the ease of doing business in the country. Also, officials are keen to reduce the logistics cost to boost the industry’s competitiveness in world markets. During the second wave of the pandemic, when there was an acute shortage of medical supplies, the authorities put in place a simplified regime for import of relief materials with a focus on quick customs clearance followed by paperwork to be done within a specified time frame. For checking smuggling and tax evasion, CBIC is increasingly relying on technology and data sourced from other regulators such as the income tax department.