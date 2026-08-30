India sets first national standards for mortuaries, bans basement morgues

India recently introduced its first national minimum standards for mortuary and post-mortem infrastructure, finalized by the National Council for Clinical Establishments under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), setting uniform requirements for cold storage, staffing, body identification and autopsy facilities while barring morgues from basements and areas near hospital waste disposal sites.
India recently introduced its first national minimum standards for mortuary and post-mortem infrastructure, finalized by the National Council for Clinical Establishments under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), setting uniform requirements for cold storage, staffing, body identification and autopsy facilities while barring morgues from basements and areas near hospital waste disposal sites.
The standards seek to replace a fragmented system in which mortuary operations have largely been governed by state police manuals and medico-legal codes rather than uniform technical requirements, according to two government officials and the ‘Clinical Establishment Act Standards for Mortuary’ document reviewed by Mint.
The standards seek to replace a fragmented system in which mortuary operations have largely been governed by state police manuals and medico-legal codes rather than uniform technical requirements, according to two government officials and the ‘Clinical Establishment Act Standards for Mortuary’ document reviewed by Mint.
Implementation will be the responsibility of state and Union territory authorities.
The new framework requires mortuaries to maintain dead-body cold storage at 4°C to 8°C, with a minimum capacity of four bodies, and to keep medico-legal case (MLC) bodies separate from non-MLC remains. Each body must also be assigned a unique serial number, which must be reflected on the storage cabin, to prevent mix-ups and ensure traceability, as per the document.
The framework applies to both public and private hospitals in states and Union territories that have adopted the Clinical Establishments Act, according to the health ministry.
The standards come against the backdrop of uneven forensic infrastructure in India, where functional post-mortem facilities are largely concentrated in tertiary government medical colleges and district civil hospitals. India records more than 8.6 million registered deaths a year, according to official Civil Registration System data.
Tighter controls
The standards link staffing directly to the annual autopsy workload. A mortuary handling up to 100 autopsies a year must have two registered medical practitioners, preferably with an MD in forensic medicine, two post-mortem technicians and two post-mortem assistants, along with support staff including a clerk, security guards, a peon and morgue attendants. For every additional 100 autopsies a year, the establishment must add another doctor, technician and assistant; an official photographer is listed as desirable, as per the framework.
Mortuary complexes must be located on the ground floor and have dedicated, segregated entry points to keep the movement of bodies separate from general patient traffic. The standards also bar mortuaries from being located near hospital refuse or dumping areas.
“The site of the mortuary should be selected after taking into account the lighting, ventilation and isolation on the ground floor. Mortuary should be located either at one end or slightly away from main hospital building, but never be located in the basement or around the refuse or dumping area of the hospital waste,” according to the standard document.
Dr Abhishek Yadav, professor and faculty in-charge of mortuary in the department of forensic medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, said the uniformity could help improve the quality and efficiency of mortuary operations.
“Standard operating procedures and uniform infrastructure guidelines are essential for maintaining quality and efficiency across mortuaries and post-mortem centres… For these standards to achieve their full impact on the ground, state-level adaptation and proactive implementation will be key to strengthening forensic infrastructure nationwide,” Yadav said.
The framework also seeks to tighten control over the handling of bodies. Bodies from outside the hospital can be admitted only with explicit authorization from the competent authority.
The standards prescribe an autopsy block of about 4,000 sq. ft, including a 2,000-sq. ft operatory area, waiting halls, administrative rooms and viscera storage. Corridors must be at least eight feet wide to allow trolley movement, ceilings at least 10 feet high, and windows must have fly-proof external screens, with sills no lower than five feet from the floor.
Post-mortem tables must have individual water hoses and proper drainage, while taps in working areas must be elbow-operated. A dedicated area with adequate water supply must also be provided for rituals before mortal remains are handed over to families.
The standards additionally require compliance with the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2018, a mercury-free working environment and fire-safety clearances, including red-painted exit routes. Mortuaries must also provide dedicated 15-by-10-foot rooms for police personnel to facilitate inquest procedures.
Forensic experts see the standardisation as a step towards improving India’s uneven forensic infrastructure, but its impact will depend on how states and individual hospitals implement the requirements.
The framework does not prescribe a compliance deadline, with enforcement and regular inspections to be handled by state authorities, according to the health ministry.