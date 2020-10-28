The reference was to tensions between India and China that have been high since May this year after New Delhi detected intrusions by Chinese soldiers at multiple locations in Ladakh. The two sides were involved in a violent clash in June in which 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese personnel were killed. Many rounds of talks between the two countries at the military and diplomatic levels have not yet yielded any solution to the problem. At present, New Delhi was awaiting a response from China on a new set of dates proposed for the eighth round of military talks between the two countries, officials said.