India in extremely comfortable position in terms of oxygen availability: Govt

The central government has also started the process of installing 246 oxygen generation plants in 18 states and union territories in the first phase. Of these, 67 are at the various stages of completion. Bhushan said that in the second phase, 150 additional plants in 30 states and UTs will also be installed. “As a proactive intervention, the Government is planning to install PSA oxygen generating plants in more than 390 hospitals across the country. In addition to this import of one lakh MT Liquid Medical Oxygen has also been initiated to address any anticipated surge in covid- 19 cases," said Bhushan.