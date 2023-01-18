Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India in G20 pitch for medical tourism

India in G20 pitch for medical tourism

1 min read . 10:45 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
G20 health working group meeting began on Wednesday. (PTI)

India is ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 out of 46 destinations by the Medical Tourism Association.

New Delhi: India plans to pitch itself as a medical tourism destination, an official said as a G20 health working group meeting began on Wednesday.

“India will pitch itself as a destination for medical tourism during the event along with other key health priority agendas. Our aim to transform India as a global hub for medical and value-based healthcare for patients from all over the world," said the official who is attending the two-day event.

India is ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 out of 46 destinations by the Medical Tourism Association. Thousands of patients visit India from around the world for affordable, advanced and quality treatments, such as cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiac surgery, and hip and knee replacement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
