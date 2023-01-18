India in G20 pitch for medical tourism

India in G20 pitch for medical tourism1 min read . 10:45 PM IST
India is ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 out of 46 destinations by the Medical Tourism Association.
New Delhi: India plans to pitch itself as a medical tourism destination, an official said as a G20 health working group meeting began on Wednesday.
“India will pitch itself as a destination for medical tourism during the event along with other key health priority agendas. Our aim to transform India as a global hub for medical and value-based healthcare for patients from all over the world," said the official who is attending the two-day event.
India is ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 out of 46 destinations by the Medical Tourism Association. Thousands of patients visit India from around the world for affordable, advanced and quality treatments, such as cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiac surgery, and hip and knee replacement.
