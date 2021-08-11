India in talks to get 50 mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: Report

India is in talks to acquire 50 million doses of a vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, the people said, according to WSJ report. "It is also expecting to receive about seven million doses of a vaccine made by Moderna Inc. from the U.S. through Covax, a program to supply Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations," the report further stated.

