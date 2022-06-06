India in talks to increase Russian oil imports from Rosneft: Report

Both state and privately-owned refineries in India have been ramping up purchases of Russian crude as sanctions and trade restrictions rolled out by the US, UK and European Union have caused most buyers to flee and offer levels to crash. An unprecedented amount of Russian crude was heading to India and China last month as European buyers scrambled for replacements and reached as far as United Arab Emirates for alternatives. The ensuing panic and rerouting of global oil flows have lifted oil by more 20% since late-February when Russia invaded Ukraine.